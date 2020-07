Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 09:01 Hits: 2

The Senate majority leader, boosted by President Trump, hits a new milestone in his effort to "leave no vacancy behind." The judges, who are far from retirement age, are largely white men.

(Image credit: Patrick Semansky/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/02/886285772/trump-and-mcconnell-via-swath-of-judges-will-affect-u-s-law-for-decades?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics