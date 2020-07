Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 15:00 Hits: 4

The longtime spiritual adviser to an inmate on federal death row is seeking to delay the July 15 execution because he worries about contracting COVID-19 at the prison.

(Image credit: Michael Conroy/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/02/886403059/lawsuit-seeks-delay-in-pending-federal-execution-citing-covid-infection-risks?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics