Trump's 2020 Strategy: Culture Wars Forever!

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 10:52 Hits: 2

This Axios story is headlined "Scoop: Trump Regrets Kushner Advice," but it's not really about Jared Kushner: President Trump has told people in recent days that he regrets following some of son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner's political advice — including supporting criminal justice reform — and will stick closer to his own instincts, three people with direct knowledge of the president's thinking tell Axios. ... One person who spoke with the president interpreted his thinking this way: "No more of Jared's woke s***." Another said Trump has indicated that following Kushner's advice has harmed him politically. Why it matters: This could be the final straw for federal police reform legislation this year, and could usher in even more incendiary campaign tactics between now and November.... Trump never really wanted criminal justice reform, according to people who have discussed the subject with him privately.... Trump now says privately it was misguided to pursue this policy, undercutting his instincts, and that he probably won't win any more African-American support because of it. I'd think Kushner was in Trump's doghouse if I hadn't read a different Axios story yesterday: Scoop: Kushner changes top Trump campaign staff

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/trumps-2020-strategy-culture-wars-forever