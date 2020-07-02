U.S. Hits Record High Of 50K New Cases Of COVID-19 In One Day

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 11:41 Hits: 2

Here's today's CNN coronavirus update with Boris Sanchez. "As the U.S. marked a new high, reporting more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, President Trump predicted the days of the disease will soon be over," he said. TRUMP: I think we're going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think that at some point, that's going to sort of just disappear, I hope. REPORTER: You still believe so? Disappear? TRUMP: I do, I do. "But health experts say that is simply not true." This pandemic is not disappearing. this pandemic must be disappeared. And it can be, without a drug, without a vaccine, if you have leadership, governance, and individual responsibility. "New infections increased in at least 37 states over the past week. Dr. Anthony Fauci says it is not too late to turn the surge around." It does not have to be 100,000 cases a day. I use that number because I want to jolt people. If you leave the virus to its own devices, it will take off on you. "Five states marking their highest daily number of new cases. In response, California Governor Gavin Newsom announcing that he is tightening restrictions, closing indoor businesses, including restaurants, bars, museums, movie theaters, and zoos within 19 counties, making up 72% of California's population. Newsom also asking residents to think twice about having family gatherings this holiday weekend," Sanchez said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/us-hits-record-high-50k-new-cases-covid-19