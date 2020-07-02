Morning Joe Laughs At Giuliani's 'Cognitively Impaired' Attacks On Joe Biden

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 12:51 Hits: 3

Morning Joe ran a greatest hits clip of Rudy Giuliani acting like a loon -- while attacking Joe Biden for being "cognitively impaired." "I don't understand it!" Joe Scarborough said. "I just don't understand why Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani and all these people who have a greatest hits package of being cognitively impaired would point to anybody else and suggest they're cognitively impaired. We've been saying this for a long time. Donald Trump can't attack Joe Biden on this issue. Because for every clip they find, we can find ten clips that make them look even more concerning. "China, it's the same thing. You can't attack him on China because, you know, John Bolton saying he's begging President Xi to win the election for him. He goes out in front of the press corps and begs President Xi to win the election for him and interfere in our process. He has that January 24th tweet saying that President Xi is doing a great job on coronavirus and the United States -- i mean, we can go on and on. "But what -- who is -- is this someone continuing to say let's use this cognitive approach? Because whoever it, is they are hurting the president's campaign because it only draws attention to his own deficits that are all on tape."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/morning-joe-laughs-trumps-cognitively