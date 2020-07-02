Rep. Katie Porter Raises Staggering $2.5mil In Second Quarter

Articles

What's notable here, besides raising this much money during a pandemic, is that Katie Porter represents a part of Orange County, one of the reddest areas left in California. Usually, this means she'd be vulnerable, with Republicans pouring in cash to try and regain the seat. Not so this year. Larry Sabato's Center for Politics just put Katie Porter into the SAFE column, meaning they think she'll easily win re-election, in an area that had been sending Republicans-only to congress for probably the last fifty years. Porter is so strong in CA-45 that the NRCC isn't even seriously contesting her district. Source: Politico Freshman Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), the most prolific fundraiser among endangered House Democrats, brought in $2.5 million during the second quarter of the year. Porter’s total, generated from 131,000 contributions, is staggering not just because she raised it in the midst of a global economic crisis. It also is the fifth consecutive quarter that she has cleared the $1 million mark. Her fundraising prowess has firmed up her reelection prospects and knocked her Orange County swing seat to the very edge of the House battleground map.

