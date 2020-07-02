A Panicked Lindsey Graham Defends Trump As A 'Too Busy General'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 15:34 Hits: 7

Lindsey Graham looks terrified. He should be. I'm telling y'all, something special is happening here in South Carolina ✨https://t.co/HvprlSAOWm — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) June 24, 2020 And his only option, he thinks, is to double down and back Trump harder. He turned to Trump's favorite show, Fox and Friends, to discuss Russia paying bounties on the heads of US Marines. Lindsey thinks the fact that Trump shut his eyes to the issue is no big deal. You don't bother the "Commander in Chief" with such trifles! "'You don't tell the President Of The United States everything you would tell a second lieutenant." says the Senator from South Carolina. If Obama did it, Lindsey. Salon points out that moving goalposts for Trump has become Lindsey's full-time occupation:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/panicked-lindsey-graham-defends-trump-too