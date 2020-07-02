The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

GOP Congressman Calls On White House To Disband Coronavirus Task Force

Category: World Politics Hits: 10

Imagine being a congressman, where part of your district (Maricopa County) is one of the worst hit areas of the United States right now, and you argue for ending Trump's coronavirus task force because two of its most trusted voices keep giving bad news. Source: Axios Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) on Thursday called for the White House to dissolve its coronavirus task force so that health officials like Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx are prevented from contradicting many of President Trump’s "stated goals and actions" when it comes to the economy. Bigg's statement:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/gop-congressman-calls-white-house-disband

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version