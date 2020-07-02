GOP Congressman Calls On White House To Disband Coronavirus Task Force

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 18:00 Hits: 10

Imagine being a congressman, where part of your district (Maricopa County) is one of the worst hit areas of the United States right now, and you argue for ending Trump's coronavirus task force because two of its most trusted voices keep giving bad news. Source: Axios Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) on Thursday called for the White House to dissolve its coronavirus task force so that health officials like Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx are prevented from contradicting many of President Trump’s "stated goals and actions" when it comes to the economy. Bigg's statement:

