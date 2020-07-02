Trump’s polling slump with reliable demographics could mean fundraising trouble

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 13:05 Hits: 5

Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a rally in 2019. (Preston Ehrler/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is sinking in polls among some of his key donor demographics, and that could signal trouble for future fundraising efforts, particularly with retired voters and Texans.

Since 2012, retirees have given more money than any industry or interest group to all presidential campaigns, including Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns to date. This cycle, their donations have comprised nearly $34 million. Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has received $17 million from retirees this cycle.

A Pew Research analysis of exit polls in 2016 found voters 65 and older went for Trump by 53 percent to 45 percent. But a recent New York Times-Siena College poll shows Biden edging out Trump among voters aged 65 and older, largely over Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even among older white voters, 38 percent report a strongly unfavorable view of the president, with two-fifths criticizing his handling of both the pandemic and race relations.

Overall, Trump is still leading in fundraising, particularly when it comes to small donors. But as OpenSecrets has reported , that margin is narrowing. The trend began even before Trump’s widely criticized responses to the COVID-19 epidemic and widespread protests of racial injustice, both of which pushed Biden’s fundraising comparatively higher.

Biden announced this week that his campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised $141 million in June compared to $131 million for Trump’s camp.

Among donors who report working in largely white-collar industries such as finance, law, hedge funds and private equity, health care, investments and securities, commercial banking, business associations, and even Trump’s former industry, real estate, Biden holds a significant fundraising advantage. However, Trump leads in donations among reported insurance workers and accountants.

Trump holds an advantage among donors who reported working in fields typically associated with blue-collar work: agriculture, livestock, dairy, building materials and equipment, fish and wildlife, mining, trucking and waste management. But Biden has the advantage among donors who report working in electronic utilities and electronic manufacturing, retail and construction services. Biden also has an advantage among donors who report belonging to industrial and building trade unions, a traditional Democratic stronghold.

New OpenSecrets data on donors’ geographic location also offers insight into where the candidates’ supporters are. Biden has a clear lead in both donations to his campaign committee and outside spending in major cities. The metro area that’s seen the most donations to Biden’s campaign committee is Washington, D.C., with $13 million, a possible sign of establishment support for the candidate. Trump’s campaign committee has received $2.7 million from donors in the nation’s capital.

Trump is leading in fundraising in four of the six major swing states headed into 2020 — Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and Wisconsin — though Biden has a substantial lead in Pennsylvania and a narrow one in Michigan.

Texas donors have given over $18 million to Trump’s campaign committee, more than any other state. Biden has received $7.5 million from the state. But a slew of recent polls show the candidates dead even in the state, with a June 25 Fox News poll showing Biden up by 1 point. The gap between the candidates’ support has been narrowing since early June. According to the most recently available data, in March, Biden slightly outraised Trump by $10,000 in Texas.

Typically, presidential fundraising by state correlates to some degree with the size of a state’s population. Four of the top five fundraising states for both Trump and Biden include the most populous states of New York, California, Florida and Texas. However, looking at the differentials in donor dollars in states can give a clearer indicator of where donor money is coming from.

In California, New York and Texas, there’s a fundraising gap between the candidates of roughly $10 million per state, with Biden leading in California and New York, and Trump in Texas. In Florida, Trump’s adopted home state since he changed his residency to a Trump property in Palm Beach, Trump leads in fundraising by $5 million. Palm Beach is also the zip code with the most donations to Trump, with $410,000. Following Palm Beach, Trump’s biggest fundraising hauls are from Beverly Hills, Calif., and Texas cities Dallas, San Antonio and Houston.

Six of Biden’s 10 highest-donating zip codes are in New York City giving him a combined $4 million. Three are in Washington, D.C., and one is in Chevy Chase, Md., a wealthy, white D.C. suburb. Seven of Biden’s top fundraising zip codes, and six of Trump’s, have a median household income at least double the nation’s average of $62,000.

Researcher Doug Weber contributed to this report.



