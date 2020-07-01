Protest Song Of The Week: ‘Domestic Terrorist’ From Die Jim Crow Records

Articles

Die Jim Crow Records, the first record label for current and formerly incarcerated musicians, has recorded music in five prisons in Colorado, Ohio, Mississippi, and South Carolina.

The label released their first album on Juneteenth—BL Shirelle’s “Assata Troi”—and now they have released a single, “Domestic Terrorist,” by a musician who is unnamed in order to protect them while they remain incarcerated.

“The way I grew up, when they roll up, you froze up—or you hit the fence,” the unnamed musician raps. “Never minding your guilt or your innocence. We live daily with the threat of domestic terrorists.”

“Or you hit the fence” is given an intensity with background vocals that attempts to communicate the feeling a Black person may experience as they are shoved up against a wall and frisked by police for simply being Black.

Nearly 20 percent of police are United States military veterans. In Dallas, a study found the city’s police were more likely to fire their weapon if they were once enlisted soldiers.

Anonymous connects the wars in the Middle East to the war in Black or minority neighborhoods by describing an officer in a police unit who “did some tours in Iraq. He came back. He did decided to give back, badge on his chest, vest on his back.”

Musing over why he joined, the musician suggests he may have been looking for more action. Or maybe he was “motivated by the unnatural stats that justify heavy patrols in neighborhoods that are Black or minority.”

“Maybe he was nervous, post traumatic from his service. It only took a second for him to see insurgents,” Anonymous adds.

The track ends with a chant for Amadou Diallo, a 23 year-old Guinean immigrant who was shot 41 times and killed by the New York Police Department in 1999. (His death has inspired a number of artists in and outside of hip-hop.)

According to Die Jim Crow Records, the track is a counter to President Donald Trump, who described the activists who were protesting police brutality as “domestic terrorists.” It turns the political discourse to put attention on the real culprits for fear and dread in Black communities.

“As a measure to protect the artist, who is currently incarcerated, DJC and the artist have decided it is best for this song to be credited to Anonymous for now.”

DJC credits Trvp Lvne and dr. Israel, who respectively provided the beat and mixed the track at revolutionsound in Brooklyn. Both have worked on several DJC music.

Trvp Lyne worked on BL’s debut album released in June, and in fact, BL is thanked for her work supporting music created by incarcerated musicians.

Listen to “Domestic Terrorist” from Die Jim Crow Records:

Domestic Terrorist [Single] by Anonymous

