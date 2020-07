Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 20:44 Hits: 6

A narrow majority approved the ballot measure, making Oklahoma the 37th state to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. An estimated 200,000 uninsured adults will now qualify for coverage.

(Image credit: Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/07/01/886307241/oklahoma-votes-for-medicaid-expansion-over-objections-of-republican-state-leader?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics