Donald Trump STILL Thinks Coronavirus Is Going To 'Just Disappear'

Let me know if you've heard this before: Donald Trump telling Fox News that the coronavirus will just disappear. Sounds familiar, right? Well, that's because he said it in March. And April. And May. And June. Oh, and today. IN JULY. Mind you, cases are on the rise in 40 states. But, you know, they'll "just disappear." Twitter had thoughts: If only trump would sorta just disappear. — Steven Zielke (@zmus) July 1, 2020 I am I remember "the heat will kill it" years old. I live in Arizona. We've seen triple digits since May. And we're spiking like mad. So.... pic.twitter.com/dhOY1VZesF — PortiaMcGonagal (@PortiaMcGonagal) July 1, 2020 It's his story and he's sticking to it, dammit! /s ????‍♂️ — Dave Perrino @???? (@DavePerrino) July 1, 2020

