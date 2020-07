Articles

President Trump blasts New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to paint the words "Black Lives Matter" in front of Trump Tower. Trump said it would amount to "denigrating this luxury Avenue."

(Image credit: John Minchillo/AP)

