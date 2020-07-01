Yeah, McConnell Is Concerned About Health -- The Health Of His Senate Majority

Articles

Politico reports that Mitch McConnell is concerned about virus spread. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reiterated Monday that Americans should continue to wear masks, emphasizing that there is “no stigma” associated with them.... In a floor speech, McConnell said the United States is currently in a “middle ground” between lockdowns and life before the pandemic, and encouraged the adoption of “new routines.” “We must have no stigma — none — about wearing masks when we leave our homes and come near other people,” McConnell said. “Wearing simple face coverings is not about protecting ourselves. It is about protecting everyone we encounter.” McConnell added that it’s the responsibility of individuals, small businesses, employers and “all levels of government” to take the necessary public health precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. McConnell's chief concern isn't the virus. It's his Senate majority. He's seen the numbers:

