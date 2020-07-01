Kilmeade Cooks Up Some Ridiculous Ebola Whataboutism On Trump's Behalf

Articles

On Tuesday, Fox News trotted out Brian Kilmeade to pre-spin Biden’s remarks about Trump’s botched coronavirus response. Host Melissa Francis ran through a devastating preview: FRANCIS: [Biden] will say that Trump has called himself of war-time president but is surrendering to the virus... Trump is outright ignoring the crisis-golfing, holding rallies, and telling a suffering country that he is the victim. Trump is admitting he ordered the slowed down of testing, because the truth about the extent of this deadly outbreak makes him look bad. Francis turned to Kilmeade for a response. “Do you think that that’s a good strategy for former Vice President Biden?” she asked. It’s very telling that Kilmeade didn’t say one word in defense of Trump. Instead, he went after Biden for, among other things, the Obama administration’s response to Ebola.

