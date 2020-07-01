In Response To Boycott, Facebook Says They'll Finally Address Hate Speech

Articles

CNN's John Berman noted that the list of companies joining a Facebook boycott is growing, including Target and Mass Mutual. "Abby Phillip has a lot more." "Yeah, John, this is a big issue for Facebook for quite some time now but it seems that the moment has finally come for them to face this kind of pressure," Phillip said. "I think the combination of the Black Lives Matter movement has pushed in advertisers to say that the company needs to do more and they have announced some new changes, but that has not stopped this avalanche of corporations, Fortune 500 companies from pulling their ads beginning today. "The world's largest social media company now under unprecedented pressure from the advertisers to do more to stop hate speech online. Dozens of companies pausing advertising on Facebook in protest. The debate touching the highest office in the land with Facebook continuing under fire for leaving up the recent posts where President Trump threatened looters with shooting and spreading false claims and misinformation about mail-in voting." >> I think as we watch Donald Trump become more and more volatile with his posts, the fact that these companies have sat on their hands and allowed it means that they are complicit. Rashad Robinson of Color Of Change, one of the civil rights groups that have started the stop the hate boycott says the choice is simple.

