SCOTUS Delivers 'Seismic Shock' Ruling On Religious Schools

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday delivered a ruling civil liberties advocates warned could make taxpayers "underwrite religious education"—opening a massive crack in the bedrock principle of church and state separation. The decision in the case, Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue, was 5-4, with the court's conservatives in the majority. As NBC News put it, the ruling "further lowered the wall of separation between church and state and will likely affect laws or constitutional provisions in more than two-thirds of the nation that bar public funding for churches and religious schools." CNBC laid out the background: The case concerned a scholarship program enacted in Montana in 2015, which provided individuals and businesses with up to $150 in tax credits to match donations to private, nonprofit scholarship organizations. Shortly after the program was enacted, the Montana Department of Revenue put in place a rule that barred scholarship recipients from using funds from the program to pay for religious schools.

