Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 11:13 Hits: 11

Mississippi's governor has signed a bill into law that officially removes a Confederate design from the state flag and creates a panel to create a new one for voters to decide.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/01/885900433/mississippi-governor-signs-to-remove-confederate-symbol-from-state-flag?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics