Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), who is in a tough reelection race, says that if it’s true that Russia’s military intelligence unit offered bounties to Taliban militants to kill U.S. troops then Russia should be considered a state sponsor of terrorism.“If...

