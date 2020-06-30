For Young Activists, Political Rallying Happens on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Across the country, many young people have spoken out on social justice issues by taking to the streets to march in protests. This generation of digital natives is also active online, capitalizing on various social media and digital tools to organize and mobilize their peers. During the pandemic, TikTok, Twitter and Snapchat are proving to be effective in rallying the younger generation. Tina Trinh reports.

Produced by Tina Trinh

