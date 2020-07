Articles

Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Tuesday criticized Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, over his cautious assessments on the coronavirus pandemic, arguing that he should be providing "more optimism" to the American...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/505302-rand-paul-urges-fauci-to-provide-more-optimism-on-coronavirus