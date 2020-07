Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 22:40 Hits: 2

Senate Republicans are starting to quietly draft pieces of their next coronavirus relief package. Republicans aren't expected to begin formally negotiating the fifth bill — or even make an official decision about if they need another relief...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/505341-senate-gop-starting-to-draft-next-coronavirus-proposal