Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 09:00 Hits: 6

Russians will vote on a referendum that may give Putin more power. A new tool will help you see the COVID-19 threat in your area. And, more brands are pulling Facebook ads as part of a boycott.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/01/885878529/news-brief-russia-referendum-vote-new-tool-for-covid-19-threat-facebook-boycott?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics