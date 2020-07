Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 19:50 Hits: 3

Former Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke Tuesday in his home city of Wilmington, Del., about the pandemic and the Trump administration's response to it.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/30/885659618/joe-biden-speaks-about-the-pandemic-and-the-governments-coronavirus-response?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics