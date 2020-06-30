Dem Leaders Blast White House For Russia Briefing Without Intel Community

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 15:51 Hits: 1

Democratic leaders in the House were finally briefed today over the Russia bounty gate story, but instead of being informed, they came away furious. Instead of listening to intelligence officials and analysts, the briefing was handled by Trump's White House. Why would they lie, right? (That's a joke.) Rep. Steny Hoyer led off the Democratic presser by saying how unhappy he was about this process. "I would have preferred a briefing, -- that the briefing had been given by intel personnel, either from CIA and or NSA, so that we would have the direct evidence and discussion from the intelligence community as to how credible they assessed the information," Hoyer said. Hoyer bashed Trump for calling this story a "hoax" when the briefing proved it wasn't. He continued, "I thought this briefing was the White House personnel telling us their perspective. I think we knew the White House perspective." "What we need to know is the intelligence perspective. So I am therefore urging the White House and the Chief of Staff to follow up on my request to make sure that we are briefed by the intelligence community directly, so that we can get to the bottom of this." Rep Adam Schiff followed up by saying, "In my view, the right people were not in the room to give us the kind of briefing we needed to get." Schiff did not understand why Trump isn't explaining to the American people what Russia has done.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/democratic-leaders-disgusted-white-house