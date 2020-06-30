Fauci Warns U.S. Could Reach 100,000 New COVID Cases Daily

Articles

Dr. Anthony Fauci testified in front of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions about the COVID pandemic, delivering a very frightening prediction: The United States could see 100,000 new cases A DAY “if things don’t turn around...It could get very bad.” Guys. If we get 100,000 new cases a day, the death toll will be astronomical. We could see 500,000, 1,000,000 or even more deaths if this continues to spread like wildfire with no consistent rules across the States, or even cities. Dr. Fauci added that he was “quite concerned about what we are seeing evolve right now in several states" specifically talking about the astronomical rise in cases in Florida, Texas, California, and Arizona. In particular, Florida, Texas, and Arizona had some of the highest overall daily rises in cases since the pandemic started. On Friday, the U.S. reported over 40,000 new cases and by Tuesday we had close to 2.7 MILLION cases nationwide. Regarding reopening, which is the sole goal of the White House, Dr. Fauci said: “We’ve got to make sure when states start to try and open again, they need to follow the guidelines that have been very carefully laid out with regard to [reopening] checkpoints", adding that maybe some states reopened too quickly and failed to follow the carefully laid out checkpoints. YOU THINK? But Dr. Fauci added that even in states that DID follow the recommendations, some of the increases in cases could be blamed on the behavior of the citizens, ie folks at bars without masks, etc.

