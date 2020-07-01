Choir Of More Than 100 Sings Unmasked At Pence's 'Freedom' Rally As Texas Sees COVID-19 Spike

Articles

Vice President Mike Pence, chairman of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, apparently saw no problem with a choir of more than 100 people singing without masks as long as he got an opportunity to appear competent. He and U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson attended a cringy "Celebrate Freedom” rally that attracted almost 2,200 people to the 14,000-member First Baptist Church on Sunday in Dallas, according to CNN. That same day, the nation's coronavirus case count topped 2.5 million, and Texas—along with Florida and Arizona—emerged as "the country's latest epicenters" for the virus, according to The Washington Post. "We're very lucky. We have a smart vice president," Carson said during the service. He also praised Pence as someone who "very quickly can grasp scientific concepts and make sense out of them." His presence at the kind of event that flies in the face of the best recommendations from experts suggests otherwise.

