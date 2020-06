Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 09:05 Hits: 2

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Kim Wyman, the Republican secretary of state for Washington state, about Attorney General Bill Barr contradicting her on the security of mail-in ballots.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/30/885141843/states-which-do-mail-in-voting-are-confident-the-system-works?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics