BREAKING: SCOTUS Strikes Down Louisiana Abortion Restrictions

Shorter John Roberts: If you lose at SCOTUS, don't stack the court and reshop the decision. CNBC: The Supreme Court on Monday voted 5-4 to strike down a restrictive Louisiana abortion measure in a major win for reproductive rights activists, with Chief Justice John Roberts siding with the court’s four liberals. The case involved a Louisiana abortion law requiring doctors who provide abortions to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of their clinic. Challengers of the law alleged the restriction would limit the state to just one abortion provider at a single clinic. Cecile Richards, Former Planned Parenthood president, is still worried about the future. [clmediameta nid=160018]

