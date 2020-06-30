In Bombshell Report, We Learn Just How Bad Trump Was With World Leaders

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 11:36 Hits: 12

CNN's Carl Bernstein came up with quite a stunning piece yesterday, detailing exactly how bad Trump is at his job of communicating with foreign heads of state. Bernstein said Trump was 'so consistently unprepared for discussion of serious issues, so often outplayed in his conversations with powerful leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Erdogan, and so abusive to leaders of America's principal allies, that the calls helped convince some senior US officials -- including his former secretaries of state and defense, two national security advisers and his longest-serving chief of staff -- that the President himself posed a danger to the national security of the United States." H.R. McMaster, John Bolton, James Mattis, Rex Tillerson, and White House chief of staff John Kelly, as well as intelligence officials -- concluded that the President was often "delusional," as two sources put it, in his dealings with foreign leaders. These officials' concerns about the calls, and particularly Trump's deference to Putin, take on new resonance with reports the President may have learned in March that Russia had offered the Taliban bounties to kill US troops in Afghanistan -- and yet took no action. CNN's sources said there were calls between Putin and Trump about Trump's desire to end the American military presence in Afghanistan but they mentioned no discussion of the supposed Taliban bounties.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/bombshell-report-we-learn-just-how-bad