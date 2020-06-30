Most States Halt Their Reopenings As Coronavirus Cases Explode

Articles

CNN's New Day had a segment about the sudden spike in virus cases that are leading to a halt in reopenings. "In the past week, 36 states showing an increase in coronavirus cases, so with the July 4th holiday weekend approaching, many of the states are worried they could see a spike on top of the spike. So many of the states are either hitting the pause button or reverse on their opening plans," Randi Kaye reported. "More South Florida beaches will be closed this Fourth of July as local leaders watch coronavirus cases surge across the Sunshine State." We decided to close our beaches this weekend mainly because holiday weekends especially are known for attracting large numbers of people. "The Florida Department of Health reporting over 5,000 new infections Monday. Still, Governor Ron DeSantis has not made wearing masks mandatory statewide. We left it to the locals to make decisions about whether they want to use them. We're not going to do that statewide. "This as Jacksonville joins the list of cities now requiring them in indoor spaces where social distancing is not possible, ahead of hosting the Republican National Convention this August. Beaches in Los Angeles will also be closed this holiday weekend. Health officials citing nearly 3,000 new cases, the highest one-day total ever reported in l.a. county."

