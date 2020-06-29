These incumbents’ campaigns are paying big wages to family members

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 16:07 Hits: 0

(Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

While winning a congressional race can mean big things for a candidate, sometimes a family member comes along for the ride. Candidates can choose to spend money at family-owned businesses, reimburse expensive travel and meals from their campaign’s committee — or even pay their family members salaries.

In the 2020 cycle so far, 81 federal candidates have disclosed giving a combined $1.3 million in wages to people with their same last name, though not all are relatives. However, Opensecrets found that at least 14 current members of Congress have disbursed more than $15,000 each in wages to family members from their reelection committees.

Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wis.) has paid her sister, a staffer, over $70,000 this cycle since last February. Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa), who recently lost his primary after serving nine terms, paid his son and daughter-in-law a combined $73,000 from his campaign committee. Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-Idaho) has paid his daughter $69,000 this cycle. Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.), who was one of the top 10 representatives in fundraising last cycle due to a special election that earned national attention, paid his younger brother nearly $45,000 in 2019 and 2020.

Leading in campaign disbursements to family members was Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who has paid her daughter over $187,000 this cycle to run a slate mailer operation as OpenSecrets previously reported.

None of the campaigns contacted for this story responded to requests for comment.

Congressional rules make hiring family members as full-time staffers difficult. But the Federal Election Commission allows campaigns to pay salaries to candidates’ relatives so long as the payments represent “fair market value” for “bona fide services.” Both of those definitions are sometimes stretched. Personal use rules also allow for candidates to reimburse themselves or their family from their committee for any expense accrued as part of the campaigning process that would not have occurred outside of it.

For instance, Rep. Greg Pence (R-Ind.), the older brother of Vice President Mike Pence who was elected to the House in 2018, has reimbursed himself with campaign dollars for close to $19,000 in travel and food expenses since last February. In his 2018 campaign, Pence raised over $2.7 million. In his deep red district, Pence outraised his Democratic rival 39 times over. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who is not up for reelection this year, was reimbursed for over $8,000 in travel fees and per diem expenses in 2019.

Federal candidates and their families can also profit from campaign spending at their family businesses. Committees for President Donald Trump have spent $2.6 million at various Trump businesses this cycle. Former presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg also disclosed paying nearly $10 million to Bloomberg LP, but unlike Trump’s campaign, Bloomberg’s campaign was self-financed, so all money spent at Bloomberg LP came directly from the candidate.

On a smaller scale, Rep. William Clay Jr. (D-Mo.) paid $150,000 to his sister’s law firm in Silver Spring, Md., for legal assistance, fundraising and community organizing. The law firm was his campaign’s highest-paid vendor.

Even former candidates can help out family members from money left over in old election committees, known as “zombie campaigns.” This cycle, former Republican Rep. Cliff Stearns , who was voted out of office in 2012, paid his wife $15,000 for accounting services from the same committee he formed for previous congressional runs. The committee received no contributions this cycle, but had nearly $1.4 million in its coffers at the beginning of the cycle. In 2019, Stearns was fined $15,000 by the FEC last year for using campaign cash for personal spending.



