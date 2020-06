Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 June 2020

Iran issues arrest warrants for 36 officials, including President Trump, in the Jan. 3 U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Trump faces little threat of being arrested.

(Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images)

