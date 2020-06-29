The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Politics Podcast: Biden Is Currently Competitive In Georgia And Texas

Category: World Politics

 
A slew of new, high-quality polls provides the clearest picture yet of the presidential race in swing states, and it isn’t looking good for President Trump. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses polling showing Joe Biden leading in every swing state and essentially tied in Georgia and Texas. They also look at how Republican politicians are responding to new outbreaks of COVID-19 across the Sun Belt.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-biden-is-currently-competitive-in-georgia-and-texas/

