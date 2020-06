Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 22:02 Hits: 6

Connecticut Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, both Democrats, on Monday called on Subway CEO John Chidsey to ban the open carry of firearms in all Subway restaurants in the U.S.The senators wrote a letter to Chidsey, pointing to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/505128-connecticut-senators-call-for-subway-to-ban-open-carry-of-firearms