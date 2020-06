Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 22:12 Hits: 9

The leading Republican in the Senate was the latest in the party to break with President Trump and urge Americans to wear masks to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

(Image credit: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/06/29/884954234/sen-mcconnell-says-americans-must-have-no-stigma-in-wearing-face-masks?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics