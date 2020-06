Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 22:22 Hits: 9

On Sunday, the state saw 853 hospitalizations because of the coronavirus, which was the lowest since March 18. Also, only 391 people tested positive of more than 46,000 people tested that day.

(Image credit: Karla Ann Cote/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/06/29/884860049/new-york-announces-lowest-number-of-hospitalizations-during-the-pandemic?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics