Kayleigh McEnany Confirms Russia Is Off The Hook

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 19:54 Hits: 3

The New York Times, Washington Post, Fox News and now the Associated Press have all confirmed reports from US intelligence sources that Russia offered bounties on US troops to the Taliban in Afghanistan during peace talks between the countries and Trump was briefed on this important issue.' The intelligence officials told the AP that the president was briefed on the matter earlier this year... Trump has denied any knowledge of these sanctioned assassinations by his BFF Vladimir Putin on behalf of Mother Russia. Trump's outgoing press secretary also claims he was never briefed on the topic. The story broke days ago and any competent president would have strategized over the weekend when this story hit on Friday to inform Americans. Instead, the Trump administration is clinging to the stance of being clueless. During today's press briefing Trump's outgoing press secretary was asked if Trump had a message to Moscow about Russia's bounty program. "Does the President have a specific message for Moscow given these reports?" a reporter asked. Kayleigh replied as though she didn't understand the question., "A specific message for Moscow?" That's what he asked. "No, because he has not been briefed on the matter,' she said. "As I've noted there is no consensus in the intelligence community and in fact there are dissenting opinions."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/kayleigh-mcenany-confirms-there-no-russian