Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 19:49 Hits: 9

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Monday that wearing a mask cannot be stigmatized, calling wearing one in public part of the country's new routine amid the coronavirus pandemic.McConnell, speaking from the Senate floor, said until...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/505091-mcconnell-makes-strong-call-for-masks-saying-there-should-be-no-stigma