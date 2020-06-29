The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Flailing Trump Tries To Deny Briefings About Russian Bounties On US Troops

On Friday, The New York Times reported that Russia's intelligence agency offered bounties to the Taliban on US troops for killing them during our peace talks with Afghanistan. The report said US intelligence briefed Donald Trump and his administration on this evil action, but for months they did nothing about it except to keep it from the American people while Trump tried to get Putin accepted back into the G7. These reports were backed up by the Wall Street Journal, Fox News, and the Washington Post. The only idiotic dodge the Trump team of buffoons could devise was to claim he was never briefed on this very important topic. The truth has been revealed. On Saturday the outgoing press secretary Kayleigh McEnany made this outrageous claim.

