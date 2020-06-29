Florida Is A Big Part Of America's Future

Articles

On Friday, Florida reported 8,942 new cases of COVID-19, the highest one day increase for the state... until Saturday, when Florida reported 9,585 new cases. Even before Sunday, active cases went from 97,943 to 132,545. And the number of cases per million Floridians rose from 5,725 per million Floridians to 6,171. Having recently surpassed Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Georgia, Florida has the 6th most cases in the country and by Monday or Tuesday will overcome Illinois to take the number 5 slot. From the very beginning of the pandemic, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis seemed to be determined to go down in history as the worst governor in the nation. Early on, in fact, he was the only governor who was judged by his state's residents to be doing a worse job than Trump (albeit, just by one percentage point).

