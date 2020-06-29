The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Right Wing Pastor Insists Pence's Event At His Dallas Mega-Church 'Not Political'

Despite the guest list and the hyper-partisan nature of the so-called "service" at his mega-church in Dallas, Fox's favorite wingnut Pastor Robert Jeffress insisted that the vice president's appearance this Sunday was "not political." Pence's speech at the First Baptist Church of Dallas' Celebrate Freedom Rally was hardly free from politics, and full of praise for Dear Leader Trump, lots of flag waving and MAGA hats, and short on mentions of the pandemic or social distancing. Jeffress joined the hosts of this Sunday's Fox & Friends prior to the start of the event, and was asked for a preview by Pete Hegseth. HEGSETH: He will attend with pastor Robert Jeffress. Thanks for being on the show. We appreciate it. Give us a preview what you're anticipating today. JEFFRESS: Well today, is our annual patriotic service we call Celebrate Freedom which we celebrate god's unique blessings on our country. We were honored a few years ago to have president Trump address our group when we hosted this in Washington, D.C. He did a bang-up job. And today we're looking forward to hearing from the vice president.

