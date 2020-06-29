Daily Beast: CNN's Van Jones Worked On Trump Police Reform He Praised

Articles

Monday, 29 June 2020

This is such a depressing Daily Beast story -- not only because Van Jones, while pretending to be a journalist, seems to have been actually working with the people he praised -- but also because no one seems to think there was anything wrong with it. Look, this is something I complain about all the time. One of the reasons why journalism has so little of the public trust is because their agenda so often is supporting the same elites they cover. That's what makes them Villagers, as Digby famously wrote. This is one of the biggest hazards of being a journalist: The ritual seduction where politicians ask for your opinion, tell you how insightful you are, and gradually move your focus from where it should be (on the people who read your writing or watch your analysis) and onto the people you're covering. So now we know about Van Jones. And now a shadow is once again cast, not only on everything he's ever said or done, but on what every other journalist says or does. There are a lot of stupid Beltway journalists -- but they're not all corrupt. Many of them get up, do their jobs, and follow the rules. Van Jones didn't. You simply can't wear both hats and be a journalist. You just can't. But is he really a journalist?

