Trump Deletes 'White Power' Tweet After His Surrogates Go Down In Flames Defending It

President Donald Trump reportedly deleted a tweet on Sunday in which someone can be heard saying "white power." In a Sunday tweet, Trump thanked his Florida supporters and included a video of protests for and against the president at a retirement community. A man with a pro-Trump sign can be heard saying "white power" in the video. On Sunday, Trump surrogates struggled to defend the president's tweet, which was deleted later in the afternoon. But by that time, the video had racked up millions of views. So Trump just retweeted and thanked a guy who was golfing and shouting white power in the Villages.This comes after he spent last night targeting black protesters with his twitter.He’s a white supremacist and he needs to go to prison. #TraitorTrump pic.twitter.com/LZFpvIMJIg — Ethan Somers (@ethanjsomers) June 28, 2020

