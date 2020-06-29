'Ken Karen' Draw Their Guns At Crowd Heading To St. Louis Mayor's Home

Articles

Another one of those videos that seems to define the madness of 2020. The derision online for these dangerous nutjobs was immediate, and spawned the hashtag #Ken and Karen. Source: Associated Press ST. LOUIS -- A white couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor's home to demand her resignation after she read the names and addresses of several residents who supported defunding the police department during an online briefing. A social media video showed the armed couple standing outside of their large home Sunday evening in the upscale Central West End neighborhood of the Missouri city. In the video, the unidentified couple shouted at protesters, while people in the march moved the crowd forward, urging participants to ignore them. People in the crowd included Black and white protesters. It wasn't immediately clear whether St. Louis police were aware of the incident. An email and phone call from The Associated Press to police weren't immediately answered. The group of at least 500 people was heading toward Mayor Lyda Krewson's home, chanting, “Resign Lyda, take the cops with you,” news outlets reported. The spectacle inspiring many memes.

