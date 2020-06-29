White Nationalist 'President' Tells Black Americans To 'Learn Our History'

Articles

President Stupid joined Brian Kilmeade on a Fox News' Sunday special (just for him!). You'll never see Trump do a special interview on any other network besides his propagandists at Fox and OANN. The man with no empathy was asked to help African-Americans grieve, and his response was to scold their knowledge of US history. Kilmeade actually asked if Trump understood that many leaders like James Madison, Thomas Jefferson, and George Washington owned slaves. "They were brilliant, but they also had slaves," Kilmeade said. "How do we grow up as a country and not forget our past?" Trump said, "You have to understand history, and you have to understand the culture, and so many other aspects of our country,” Trump replied. Trump doesn't understand what the words culture or heritage mean. Somebody in the White House should grab some crayons and explain it to him. Trump said it's okay to study our culture and hate it, but you can't take down George Washington's statue. “Half of our country is named after Washington.” Trump tells black Americans to understand the heritage of our country, but refuses to acknowledge how slavery existed in this country for 300 years. Not to mention the police brutality that even today targets Black Americans, fueling this latest civil rights uprising.

