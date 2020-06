Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 09:02 Hits: 6

After the president tweeted and deleted a video of an apparent supporter shouting "white power," NPR's Noel King asks conservative columnist Jonah Goldberg if that was part of a political strategy.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/29/884551363/critics-accuse-trump-of-fueling-racial-tensions-for-political-purposes?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics