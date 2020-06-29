Chris Christie: Trump Is Losing, And If He Doesn't Change Anything, He Will Lose

Articles

Chris Christie gave his unvanished assessment of the Trump's election chances at this point. Naturally enough, MAGA hated it. Transcript: STEPHANOPOULOS: President Trump on Thursday night with Sean Hannity. Let's talk about this now with our roundtable. We're joined by Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey, CEO of Democracy for America, Yvette Simpson, Rahm Emanuel, former White House chief of staff and mayor of Chicago, and Republican strategist Sara Fagen. And, Chris, let me begin with you. You saw the president get that question on his second term, priorities. Didn't specify anything when he was talking to Sean Hannity right here. You're in regular contact with the White House. Does the president believe he's losing right now and what does he need to do about it? CHRIS CHRISTIE, FORMER NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR AND ABC NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, listen, he is losing. And if he doesn't change course, both in terms of the substance of what he's discussing and the way that he approaches the American people, then he will lose. There's no question that while these national polls are less significant in terms of the raw numbers, the trend is obvious. The trend is moving towards Joe Biden, when Joe Biden hasn't said a word. Joe Biden's hiding in the basement and not saying anything. No -- no discredit to the vice president, if you're winning without doing anything, why do anything?

