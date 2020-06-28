Sacha Baron Cohen Crashed A Far-Right Militia Event And It Was Hilarious

Articles

Sacha Baron Cohen pulled off what may be his most brilliant prank in years. On Saturday, Cohen, convinced the leaders of the "March for Our Rights 3" to allow him to take the stage and perform some musical acts. The rally was being held in Olympia, Washington and was attended by a lot of right-wing militia members and three percenters. During Cohens "performance", he sang lyrics that mocked Barack Obama, Dr. Fauci and the "Wuhan Flu." He also sand about injecting anyone who wears a mask with the Wuhan Flu or chopping them up “like the Saudis do.” So how did he fool event organizers? He disguised himself as a the leader of a political action committee that wanted to help sponsor the rally and then he brought HIS OWN personal security to allow him to stay on stage once he was in character. This would prevent the event organizers from removing him or cutting the power when he was on stage. BRILLIANT. Yelm City Councilman James Blair had a sadz, writing on Facebook:

