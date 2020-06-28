Pelosi Goes Off On Trump: 'All Roads Lead To Putin'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 20:21 Hits: 11

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi joined George Stephanopoulos on ABC's This Week to discuss the bombshell reporting alleging that Russia paid bounties to Afghan Militants to kill US Soldiers. Pelosi was incredulous and cut right to the chase: All roads lead to Putin. What exactly DOES Putin have on Trump? Is it financial? Personal? Political? Is there a pee tape? Does any of that matter? STEPHANOPOULOS: I want to turn to that rather startling report in The New York Times that appeared yesterday, we're going to show it on the screen right now, that Russia secretly offered Afghan militants bounties to kill U.S. troops. It reports that "American intelligence officials have concluded that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces in Afghanistan, including targeting American troops. The intelligence finding was briefed to President Trump, and the White House National Security Council the problem at an interagency meeting in late March. Officials developed a menu of potential options along with an escalating series of sanctions, but the White House has yet to authorize any step." Now the Director of National Intelligence put out a statement late last night denying that the president had been briefed. The president has said that as well. But not denying the intelligence.

